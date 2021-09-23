 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Sep. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics