Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.