Sep. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

