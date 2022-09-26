This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
