Sep. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest.