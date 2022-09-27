For the drive home in Mooresville: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
