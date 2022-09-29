Mooresville's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Mooresville, with winds reaching 28 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degre…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Mooresville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will…
Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Mostly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The for…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Mooresville. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. …
Mooresville's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Saturda…