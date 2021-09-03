For the drive home in Mooresville: Generally fair. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Saturday. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a p…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 62F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 m…
The Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Moor…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Mooresville folks should be prepared fo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it wi…