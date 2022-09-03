Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers late. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
