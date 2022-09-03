Sep. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers late. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.