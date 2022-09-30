Mooresville's evening forecast: Tropical storm conditions possible. Windy with rain likely. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. You may wa…
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degre…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Mooresville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will…
Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Mostly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The for…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Mooresville. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. …