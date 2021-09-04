Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
