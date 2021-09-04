Sep. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.