For the drive home in Mooresville: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Monday. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Sep. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
