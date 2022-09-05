Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Cloudy with showers. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees toda…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degr…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We wil…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Partly cloudy skie…
This evening in Mooresville: Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperature…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can ex…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. The fo…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect clea…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 66F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Ch…