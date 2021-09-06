 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Sep. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Tuesday. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics