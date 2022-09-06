Mooresville's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
