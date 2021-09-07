Sep. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.