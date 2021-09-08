Mooresville's evening forecast: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
