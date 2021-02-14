What to do while waiting for a call back after a job interview

At some point, most of us have found ourselves anxiously awaiting a call back from a prospective employer following a job interview. The game of waiting for a return call or email may feel daunting, sometimes even a little hopeless. While you wait, you probably find yourself even more glued to your phone than normal, checking and double checking that your sound is on, and feeling waves of disappointment with every call, text and email notification that is not from the employer.
You probably also hear tips from friends and family about what you should do next. These suggestions may come in the form of telling you what they did to successfully land a job, and therefore, that’s what you should “probably do, too.”
Some of the advice I have heard over the years: “Ask to speak to the manager. This shows confidence and eagerness to work!” “Send a thank you card; people remember the candidates who took the time to send a handwritten note.” “Bake and drop off homemade cookies for the employees at the company — get to the co-workers first, they’ll put in a good word to the boss!”
These well-intentioned bits of wisdom are outdated for our current workforce. Today, I am going to share some dos and don’ts from a hiring manager’s perspective regarding what you should do while waiting on an employer to call back. I will provide examples, from my experience, for what you should not do if you want to land a job, as well as some helpful tips that will steer you in the right direction during your interview process.
Do ask detailed and specific questions at the end of an interview about the employer’s timeframe and their decision-making process. Each company and hiring manager will have their own system in place. Some may get back to you with a response in a matter of days, while others may take a few weeks. Understanding their projected timeline can provide you some ease during the waiting period. Asking these questions also lets you know whether the employer follows up with candidates overall. Some operate on a “if you don’t hear back from me, then we went with another candidate” basis. Other employers call back every applicant that they interviewed. The employer may volunteer this information at the end of your interview. If not, asking If this information was not addressed earlier, asking these question is a helpful and professional way for you to find out these necessary details.
Don’t call every day after your interview to ask the hiring manager if you got the job. In years past, I have personally gotten this advice as a way to show just how much you want this job. In reality, however, this tactic can backfire. Remember that, in your interview, you should find out about the employer’s next steps and timeframe. Many interviews conclude with a discussion of a call-back procedure and timeframe. You may think that calling repeatedly shows your enthusiasm for the job. But it’s more likely that employers will think that you do not listen to or follow directions.
Don’t show up unannounced at the employment site toting your resume with the hope of speaking with the hiring manager that day. This also falls into the category of advice of to show your eagerness to get hired. But many hiring managers have packed schedules, and this shows a lack of consideration for their time. You don’t want to be the person coming in the midst of a rush and pulling a manager away from their tasks. Instead, make a call to the office administration staff to ask for an ideal time to call. Even if they cannot provide this information, they can collect and pass your information along to the hiring manager.
Do send a thank you note! This post-interview etiquette is a small act of appreciation that can really go a long way. The format has adapted over the years, and many applicants send the “e” equivalent of a “thank you” note. Be that as it may both are appropriate; however, handwritten notes provide the personal touch that emails lack. Regardless of your preferred method, a note is sure to set you apart from the other candidates is highly recommended.
Last but not least, let’s end with a Do and Don’t combo!
Don’t give up on other applications and job searches while waiting to hear back from one employer. Do continue to put yourself out there by applying to and interviewing with other companies! Don’t stunt your professional growth opportunities by essentially putting all other possibilities on hold while you wait on one. During times of career changes, you need to be the one carving out your own path. Don’t fall victim to the waiting game and miss out on finding your next big opportunity!
Jordan Joines is the employment services manager at Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina’s Workforce Development Center in Iredell County.