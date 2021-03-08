What to know about surgery during the pandemic

The thought of having surgery for a nagging injury or lingering pain can make some patients feel uneasy. But, as many experts have said over the last few months, it is extremely important not to neglect medical needs during the pandemic.
Patients can feel confident seeking the medical care they need at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center. Numerous steps have been put in place to keep patients safe during their visits, including:
Screening all visitors for COVID-19 exposure and symptoms before they are allowed to enter.
Visitor restrictions reduce the number of people inside to enable social distancing and keep patients and employees safe.
Facemasks are worn by everyone inside the hospital – patients, employees and physicians.
Caregivers are using appropriate personal protective equipment and washing hands before and after caring for every patient.
Cleaning protocols have been enhanced with extra measures and increased frequency, including disinfection of frequently touched surfaces and all patient care areas.
Furniture in waiting areas arranged to support social distancing.
If not addressed, lingering injuries or pain can lead to long-term health problems,” said Dr. David Gish, Lake Norman Medical Group surgeon, General Surgery NorthPoint. “I have seen a rise in patients who have more serious health conditions since treatment has been delayed. In order to accommodate all patients who require medical attention, Lake Norman Regional Medical Center has precautions in place.”
Pre-surgery COVID-19 testing is required for patients undergoing procedures involving general anesthesia or aerosolizing procedures. Patients are asked to self-quarantine after receiving the test and before arriving at the hospital. Care for surgery patients is delivered in a non-COVID care zone in which all patients have tested negative for COVID and provided by a dedicated group of staff who only work in this area.
“We know that screening for some cancers such as breast, colon and skin cancers can lead to improved survival through earlier stage detection. Cancer screening can also reduce the amount of treatment that may be needed and, in some cases, actually prevent cancer from growing. So be sure you catch up on you mammogram, colonoscopy and skin exams,” said Dr. Michelle Bertsch, surgeon with Lake Norman Medical Group, Surgery and Breast Health Mooresville.
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center offers a range of surgical services in almost every medical specialty – everything from general surgery to treat colorectal cancer, gastroesophageal reflux and hernias, to minimally invasive surgical options in specialties of gynecology, urology, spine, orthopedics, bariatric weight loss and general surgical procedures.
To schedule an appointment with a surgeon or another specialist, call 888-99-LNRMC(56762) for a physician referral or visit LakeNormanMedicalGroup.com. For more information about the hospital’s safety plan, visit http://www.lnrmc.com/covid-19.