What to know about surgery during the pandemic

The thought of having surgery for a nagging injury or lingering pain can make some patients feel uneasy. But, as many experts have said over the last few months, it is extremely important not to neglect medical needs during the pandemic.

Patients can feel confident seeking the medical care they need at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center. Numerous steps have been put in place to keep patients safe during their visits, including:

Screening all visitors for COVID-19 exposure and symptoms before they are allowed to enter.

Visitor restrictions reduce the number of people inside to enable social distancing and keep patients and employees safe.

Facemasks are worn by everyone inside the hospital – patients, employees and physicians.

Caregivers are using appropriate personal protective equipment and washing hands before and after caring for every patient.

Cleaning protocols have been enhanced with extra measures and increased frequency, including disinfection of frequently touched surfaces and all patient care areas.

Furniture in waiting areas arranged to support social distancing.