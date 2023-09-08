After the mutiny in late June, the main question has to be: Who will succeed Vladimir Putin, once he is no longer president?

The prospects are not encouraging. With his authority substantially weakened by a renegade mercenary, the replacement of Putin in wartime has become an existential crisis for the Russian system of government.

Among Putin’s top cohorts, almost all have past and present ties to national security and defense offices in an authoritarian regime. A prospective list of contenders for power:

1. Nikolai Patrushev, age 72, the secretary of the Security Council since 2008. Patrushev previously served as the director of the Federal Security Service (FSB) from 1999 to 2008, the successor to the KGB. Reportedly, he has played a critical role in managing the alliance with China.

2,. Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of the Security Council, and Prime Minister of Russia, 2012-2020. A “hawk” on prosecuting the war--as is Foreign Minister Lavrov--he often invokes the specter of nuclear weapons being used in Ukraine. He served four years as Russia’s president (2008-2012) before stepping aside for Putin to resume the office.

3. Sergei Kiriyenko, the first deputy chief of staff of the presidential administration of Russia, a one-time prime minister who originally appointed Putin as the head of the FSB.

4. Alexei Dyumin, age 50, the Governor of Tula Oblast (region), and the former deputy chief of military intelligence (GRU) who is credited with the annexation of Crimea in 2014. (He was once Putin's personal bodyguard.) Dyumin holds various portfolios, including once directing Russian ground forces in Ukraine, under Defense Minister Shoigu. A man to watch as the Putin regime further unravels.

5. The Prime Minister of Russia, Mikhail Mishustin, would become the interim president should Putin have to step away before his term ends.

William E. Jackson Jr.,

Davidson

(Over the years, I have taught Russian politics at several institutions of higher education—including Davidson College—and served as the executive director of President Carter’s General Advisory Committee on strategic arms control. I often lectured at the Georgi Arbatov USA-Canada Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences in Moscow; and consulted Russian sources in composing this list.)