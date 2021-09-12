Work at Larkin Regional Commerce Park begins again

Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, halting development once again.

“But now we’re back at it,” Morgan said.

The 1,100-acre plot near Exit 45, just off Interstate 77, has been seen as a promising prospect for the area’s economic growth. While the original plan for the commercial and residential properties fell through, Statesville invested millions over time to expand development to the property in hopes of cultivating commerce.

Morgan said he still sees the promise that a potential development holds.

“Five million square feet is nothing to sneeze at,” Morgan said, referring to the overall size of the development. “The Keith Corp. is tasked with designing and putting up the buildings and finding their tenants. They are actively pursuing a couple right now that is very promising. It’s going to be a win-win for the city.”

There are still questions on what and when as far as which companies and businesses will come to occupy the space, but soon the hope is the project will be more than an idea for an undeveloped piece of land.

“It’s going to happen,” former Councilman Michael Johnson said in 2019, just a few months before the pandemic hit.

That has been something those invested in the project have said before and are saying again, but with work beginning against at the site, in time, he just might be proved right.

