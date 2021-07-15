Yuri
Medicaid funding is a key tool in the fight against cancer, especially for uninsured and underinsured populations. The goal is to make sure th…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 1-7. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, June 27-July 3.
This healthy salmon dish is elevated with citrus juice and honey — leftover dressing is perfect on salad, too.
Lake Norman Medical Group, The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman welcomed Certified Physician Assistant Catherine Wilson, PA-C. F…
SALISBURY – A mid-air trick appears to have led to the death of a skydiver in Rowan County Monday, July 12, according to a Rowan County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) press release.
Iredell Health System recently announced multiple recipients of its grand prize giveaway to celebrate the opening of its newest campus, Iredel…
Are you in need of same-day surgery but want to avoid a trip to the hospital? Check out Iredell Surgery at Mooresville — an ambulatory surgery center, the first of its kind in Mooresville.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from June 25-30. For more information regarding specific plots o…
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to split the upcoming municipal elections with the at-large elections set to be held …