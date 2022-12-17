Tags
When people turn the corner to drive down Scanlon Drive, the Broy house is hard to miss. With Christmas decorations and lights taking up nearl…
Downtown Mooresville and Liberty Park were filled with excitement and visitors for the annual Classic Christmas, a joint effort of the Mooresv…
Those that take the drive down Cove Creek Loop in Mooresville during the holiday season are greeted with a great display of of spirit in the f…
Two men were charged after two Apple watches were stolen from a Mooresville store last week.
The parents of a 1-year-old are facing charges after the child apparently became unresponsive due to a drug overdose, the Mooresville Police D…
Although there’s no cure for tinnitus, help is out there – including sound-generating devices, background noise and talk therapy.
A bystander stoned the hippo and scared it, causing it to release the child from its mouth.
The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education voted 4-3 Monday night to implement the early version of the 2023-24 calendar for next year…
Though difficult to pinpoint, white educators often put forth stereotypes when they discuss Black students among themselves, research found.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 27-Dec. 3. For more information regarding specific plo…