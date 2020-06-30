Iredell County birth announcements: June 15

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
To Richard Caparco III and Andrea Holthouser of Statesville, twin girls, Evelyn Sophia Caparco and Cassidy Marie Caparco, on June 15.
To Damion McCombs and Tiffany Eberhart of Cleveland, a boy, Hai’Vyn Xy’Vierre McCombs, on June 15.
To Dominic Melton Jr. and Alexis Harrell of Statesville, a girl, Amari Kataleya Susie Melton, on June 15.
To Danielle Ellison of Statesville, a boy, Kaysen Makai Walton, on June 17.
To Keith Smith and Jessica Miller of Stony Point, a girl, Harper Grace Smith, on June 18.
Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.
If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.
