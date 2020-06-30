Iredell County birth announcements: June 15
View Comments

Iredell County birth announcements: June 15

Only $3 for 13 weeks

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Richard Caparco III and Andrea Holthouser of Statesville, twin girls, Evelyn Sophia Caparco and Cassidy Marie Caparco, on June 15.

To Damion McCombs and Tiffany Eberhart of Cleveland, a boy, Hai’Vyn Xy’Vierre McCombs, on June 15.

To Dominic Melton Jr. and Alexis Harrell of Statesville, a girl, Amari Kataleya Susie Melton, on June 15.

To Danielle Ellison of Statesville, a boy, Kaysen Makai Walton, on June 17.

To Keith Smith and Jessica Miller of Stony Point, a girl, Harper Grace Smith, on June 18.

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

View Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Public Record Mooresville Statesville

Marriage licenses

  • Updated

Douglas McClintock to Debra Neesmith

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics