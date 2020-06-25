Marriage licenses

Douglas McClintock to Debra Neesmith
Michael Roberts to Ashley Goodnight
Shawn Staten to Samantha Beebe
Marquis Parker to Jessica White
Jimmy Sterner to Veronica Delgado
Ashley Harmon to Alexander Rodriguez
Jarvis Forney to Sha’neeka Gibbs
Brylee Brown to Harison Smith
Kathryn Tucker to Nathaniel Menscer
Thea Janes to Hashon Bell
Michael Bell to Brittany Wright
John Pepin to Teresa Pruitt
Paul Henderson to Laura Wagstaff
Bobby Farmer to Renishia Williams
Jonathan Harris to Cordelia Sexton
Cameron Murphy to Molly Bonnett
Lauren Kelso to Hunter Mingus
Mauricio Christian to Rubi Blanca Ibarra
Eunice Lopez Toledo to Johnathan Lopez Aristizabal
Oneida Laso Zuniga to Jose Barrera
Thomas Frye II to Kimberly Sneed
Sopea Pich to Gyna Salazar
Parth Gandhi to Aakansha Gor
Jessica Keane to Nicholas Russell
Fanny Ponce Meneses to Ernesto Gallardo Zuniga
Steven Dopirak to Stacie Fischbach
Cory Gabriel to Deborah Gibbs
Anna Lukic to Steven Hannigan
Tiffanie Dishman to Steven Laws
Nicole Shuping to Jeremy Troutman
Kaley Barrett to Austin Bloom
Ciera Murrell to Sean Tutt
William Paulson to Rebecca Hamilton
Stephanie Conner to Raymond McKinstry
Jose Roman Cuevas to Awilda Medina
Amy Eldridge to Ralph Wood Jr.
Lindsay Martin to Michael Wash
Alexa Triscari to Derek Hamilton
Timothy Belcher to Nekita Brooks
Joshua Brown to Emily Brewer
Lara Mecimore to Jason Laxton
Michelle Scaff to Jordan Brown
Carie Tate to Kristen Fischer
Sebastian Maciel to Erika Osorio Diaz
Dorothy Maready to Michael Swift
Tracy Tarantino to John Soots
Ladarius Vanderburg to Erica Howell
Brian Jones to Josephine Phillips
The following applications for marriage license were filled in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from June 14-20. The applications are valid for up to two months in the state of North Carolina.