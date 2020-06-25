Marriage licenses
Marriage licenses

Douglas McClintock to Debra Neesmith

Michael Roberts to Ashley Goodnight

Shawn Staten to Samantha Beebe

Marquis Parker to Jessica White

Jimmy Sterner to Veronica Delgado

Ashley Harmon to Alexander Rodriguez

Jarvis Forney to Sha’neeka Gibbs

Brylee Brown to Harison Smith

Kathryn Tucker to Nathaniel Menscer

Thea Janes to Hashon Bell

Michael Bell to Brittany Wright

John Pepin to Teresa Pruitt

Paul Henderson to Laura Wagstaff

Bobby Farmer to Renishia Williams

Jonathan Harris to Cordelia Sexton

Cameron Murphy to Molly Bonnett

Lauren Kelso to Hunter Mingus

Mauricio Christian to Rubi Blanca Ibarra

Eunice Lopez Toledo to Johnathan Lopez Aristizabal

Oneida Laso Zuniga to Jose Barrera

Thomas Frye II to Kimberly Sneed

Sopea Pich to Gyna Salazar

Parth Gandhi to Aakansha Gor

Jessica Keane to Nicholas Russell

Fanny Ponce Meneses to Ernesto Gallardo Zuniga

Steven Dopirak to Stacie Fischbach

Cory Gabriel to Deborah Gibbs

Anna Lukic to Steven Hannigan

Tiffanie Dishman to Steven Laws

Nicole Shuping to Jeremy Troutman

Kaley Barrett to Austin Bloom

Ciera Murrell to Sean Tutt

William Paulson to Rebecca Hamilton

Stephanie Conner to Raymond McKinstry

Jose Roman Cuevas to Awilda Medina

Amy Eldridge to Ralph Wood Jr.

Lindsay Martin to Michael Wash

Alexa Triscari to Derek Hamilton

Timothy Belcher to Nekita Brooks

Joshua Brown to Emily Brewer

Lara Mecimore to Jason Laxton

Michelle Scaff to Jordan Brown

Carie Tate to Kristen Fischer

Sebastian Maciel to Erika Osorio Diaz

Dorothy Maready to Michael Swift

Tracy Tarantino to John Soots

Ladarius Vanderburg to Erica Howell

Brian Jones to Josephine Phillips

The following applications for marriage license were filled in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from June 14-20. The applications are valid for up to two months in the state of North Carolina.

