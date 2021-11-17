Mooresville Bounces Back from COVID: Holidays Expected to be Better Than Ever

Online shopping could be delayed but Downtown has tangible, meaningful gifts already in stock, he said. “Downtown is a great place to take care of all the needs for everybody on your holiday shopping list,” said Cowardin. “We’re a go.”

“Downtown Mooresville Mistletoe Sip & Shop” on Dec. 3 from 6-8 p.m. along Main and Broad streets will offer special holiday shopping, delicious treats, carolers, cocoa and cocktails. “A Classic Christmas in Downtown” is set for Dec. 3, 10, and 17, as well, Saragoni said. “I think that in our downtown, we have more than a sense of place,” said Cowardin. “It’s a real sense of family and community. And, you’ve heard me say it before, support. We all prop each other up here.”

Other fun events scheduled for Mooresville include the annual tree lighting at LangTree Lake Norman on Nov. 20 at 5:30 p.m. This event features a 40 foot-tall giant tower tree, a visit from Santa Claus, kids’ activities, merchandise and food vendors. The Northern Lights of Lake Norman Boat Parade will be held Dec. 11 from 5-7 p.m. The public can view the parade at Stumpy Creek Park located at 160 Stumpy Creek Road. Proceeds from the parade will benefit the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and Home Hope of Mooresville.