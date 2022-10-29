Community notes

Harvest Fest

Christ Community Church of Mooresville, 615 N. Main St., will be offering a free Harvest Fest on Oct. 30 from 4-6 p.m. in the church parking lot. There will be games, trunk-or-treating and a chili cook-off. All are invited.

Trunk or treat

Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church, 336 N. Broad St., Mooresville, will have a trunk or treat Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. All are invited.

Harvest festivalTrinity Baptist Church will be hosting a fall harvest festival from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 30, at the church, 221 Ervin Road, Mooresville. There will be free hot dogs and sweet treats as well as games, contests and prizes. For those wishing to dress up, there will be a Bible costume contest. It was noted that other costumes are welcome, but no scary ones.

Garden clubThe Mooresville Garden Club will meet Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. in the Mooresville Public Library. There will be a presentation on Winterizing Your Garden with the first 10 minutes being a meet and greet time with light refreshments following the speaker and concluding with a business meeting. All are invited to attend.

Concert and composer weekendThe First Baptist Church of Mooresville, 150 S. Church St., will host a Concert and Composer Weekend with Mary McDonald. The two-day event will begin Nov. 12 with a choral clinic from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. along with a free concert by McDonald at 7 p.m. in the church sanctuary. On Nov. 13, McDonald will lead worship and direct the Sanctuary Choir at First Baptist during both the 8:30 and 11 a.m. worship services. Both will be services of worship through music. The choir will be singing eight of McDonald’s choir anthems, and she will be sharing on the organ and piano as well.

All are invited to attend both the concert Saturday and the services on Sunday. For additional information, contact Eddie Hicks at eddie@fbcmooresville.com.

Pancake breakfastThe Rocky Mount Church will be hosting its next free community breakfast Nov. 5. It will be served from 7:30-9:30 a.m. in the church fellowship hall, 1739 Perth Road, Mooresville. The meal will include pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, orange juice and coffee. The meal is offered every first Saturday of the month.

Chicken and dumplingPark Avenue United Methodist Church, 648 W. Park Ave., Mooresville, will be hosting its homemade chicken and dumplings dinner fundraiser. This drive-thru only event will be Nov. 4 from 4-7 p.m. In addition to the homemade chicken and dumplings, there will be green beans, sweet potatoes, slaw and/or applesauce and homemade pound cake and brownies. Cost is $10 for adult or large and $5 for child or small plates. Extra dessert is $3.

Joint pain treatmentLake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free On Demand online seminar in November entitled, “Joint Pain Treatment Options.” The seminar is scheduled for Nov. 1 from 6-7 p.m. Registration is required. Visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com for more information and to register attendance online. A link will be emailed to participants separately for Google Meet.

For more information regarding the hospital’s orthopedic service line, visit www.lnrmc.com/orthopedic-services.