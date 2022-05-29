Community turns out to restoration workshop at Willow Valley Cemetery

As cemeteries age, it becomes vitaly important for gravestones to be cared for and repaired to combat the deterioration that is inevitable with the passage of time. Founded in 1895, Willow Valley Cemetery is one of the oldest burial sites in Mooresville and has begun to show its age.

That’s why, with the help the Atlas Preservation company and their “48 State Tour”, the Town of Mooresville and it’s citizens are taking action to help preserve the memory of those interred at Willow Valley.

“This is extremely important,” David Settles, the Parks Services Supervisor for the Town of Mooresville, said. “These stones are an important part of the history of our town and preserving them is crucial.”

Just under 40 citizens turned out for the workshop on May 25, eager to learn the proper cleaning, restoration, and repair techniques to help the town maintain the gravesites that date back as far as 1855 when the land was part of the Moore family farm.

“There’s so much history there,” Settles said. “It was amazing to see the turnout we had from the community.”

Willow Valley was selected as the “48 State Tour’s” lone stop in North Carolina, an application process that went much quicker than expected for the town. According to Settles, it took just a few days for Atlas to notify them that their submission had been selected.

During the workshop, Atlas taught the community members the proper cleaning and repair techniques that are used to maintain and restore aging headstones. One of the attendees even got to work on their family’s plot, repairing a head stone that had broken into multiple pieces.

“She was able to properly clean the fragments and piece them back together with epoxy, mortar, and granite dust,” Settles said. “That was her family history and not it’s preserved for many years to come.”

With the success and interest in the workshop from the Mooresville community, the Parks and Recreation department is already looking at ways to organize more cemetery restoration events in the future.

“Some of the people that attended the workshop offered to come back and continue their work and assist with further improvements,” Settles said. “We don’t have anything planned right now, but it’s definitely something we would like to do.”

For more information on the workshop, and to keep up with announcements of future restoration events, visit https://www.facebook.com/MooresvilleParksandRec.

